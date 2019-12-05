IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant hoping to overtake MS Dhoni's record during India-West Indies T20I series

Team India's underfire wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be looking to overtake former skipper MS Dhoni with most dismissals in India-West Indies T20I matches when he takes the field tomorrow.

India lock horns with on West Indies in Hyderabad from Friday (December 6) in a three-match T20I series just weeks after successfully demolishing Bangladesh in the Test series.

The 22-year-old already has 3 dismissals from 7 T20I matches for India against West Indies with Dhoni leading the list with 5 dismissals from 7 T20Is.

Going down the list, former Windies keeper Dinesh Ramdin is still second with 5 dismissals while Andre Fletcher with 4 dismissals is currently occupying the third position.

Dinesh Karthik of India is on fourth with 3 with Pant occupying fifth.

Also read Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Yuzvendra Chahal picks his preferred Team India skipper

Dhoni currently has the record number of dismissals in an India-Windies T20I (series), who is not part of the Indian squad for the upcoming series against the Windies starting from December 6.

Ever since Pant was brought in as MSD's replacement in the national side, he has faced a lot of criticism from fans.

Also read Rishabh Pant as opener? Virat Kohli gives his final verdict ahead of India vs West Indies first T20I

The southpaw's form with the bat, wicket-keeping skills and his suggestion to skipper over DRS calls have all been below average and has caused a lot of people to raise fingers towards his selection in the national side.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in India-West Indies T20Is

MS Dhoni - 5 in 7 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 2

Dinesh Ramdin - 5 in 7 matches, Catches - 5, Stumpings - 0

Andre Fletcher- 3 in 4 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

Dinesh Karthik - 3 in 4 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

Rishabh Pant - 3 in 7 matches, Catches - 3, Stumpings - 0

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.