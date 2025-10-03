IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja surpasses MS Dhoni in Test record, becomes India's fourth-highest player to...

The Indian all-rounder has etched his name in the history books after smashing a half-century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. With this knock, Jadeja has surpassed MS Dhoni in a major Test record to become...

On Day 2 of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja etched his name in history books after he surpassed MS Dhoni's major Test record. Yes, you read it right! Ahead of the end of Session 2 of Day 2, Jadeja scored 50 off 81 balls, including three boundaries and four maximums. With these 4 sixes, Jadeja's six tally went to 79 in 89 Tests, surpassing Dhoni's 78 in 90 Tests. Now, Jadeja is only behind Rohit Sharma (88 sixes in 67 Tests), Virender Sehwag (90 sixes in 103 Tests), and Rishabh Pant (90 sixes in 47 Tests).

Not only this, Jadeja is just 64 runs away from breaching the 4,000-run mark in the red-ball format of the game. In the Ahmedabad Test, Jadeja scored his 7th fifty-plus score this year, which is the most by any batter. In the 7 Tests and 13 innings, he has scored 605 runs at an average of 75.62, including a century and six fifties.

IND vs WI 1st Test, Ahmedabad

On Day 1, the West Indies were bowled out at 162, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer and Jasprit Bumrah's 3-wicket haul. In reply, Team India's batters showcased stellar performance with the bat in the first innings and are currently in a strong position in the game. After the end of Session 2 of Day 2, IND are 384/4 with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Team India are currently leading the first innings by 222 runs.