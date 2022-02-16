Headlines

IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi takes wicket on his debut, netizens ask Lucknow IPL team 'Khush bohot honge aap'

Twitter went into a frenzy as Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets on his debut while playing for India in the 1st T20I versus West Indies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

It's always a proud feeling, making your debut for Team India, but imagine the happiness for Ravi Bishnoi who has, at the time of writing, picked up two wickets on his debut. 

Bishnoi, who was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants as one of their draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, was on-song during his debut, dismissing Roston Chase, and Rovman Powell. Twitterati hence were quick to laud the youngster, and some users even asked the Lucknow IPL team how they felt after choosing to retain Bishnoi. 

Having risen through the ranks after representing India at the U-19 level, Bishnoi has made a name for himself in the IPL as well.

READ| Ind vs WI 1st T20: All eyes on Ravi Bishnoi in his debut match

Making his debut in the first T20I versus West Indies, Bishnoi had earlier missed a difficult catch of Nicholas Pooran, he did pluck the ball out of the air, but his feet had touched the boundary ropes. The youngster did overcome his nerves and he inflicted double damage to the West Indies through his bowling. 

Seeing the India U-19 star come alive for the senior team, netizens were overjoyed, and some of them even asked Lucknow Super Giants how happy they were after seeing their draft pick delivering on the biggest stage for India. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Ravi Bishnoi's fruitful spell against West Indies:

READ| Who is Ravi Bishnoi, 21-year-old called up for Team India's squad against West Indies? 

