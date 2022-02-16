IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi joins THIS illustrious list of bowlers on T20I debut

Ravi Bishnoi, remember the name folks, this young lad is going to go places in the near future. On his debut, Bishnoi registered the figures of 2/17 in his four-over spell to win a 'Man of the Match' award, and help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

But that's not all, Bishnoi, with his exploits on Wednesday, has joined an elite list of bowlers. With his splendid display, the youngster had registered third-best bowling figures by an Indian spinner making his T20I debut.

With all the plaudits coming his way, it must be easy to forget that the youngster struggled earlier on in the game.

West Indies had batted first at the Eden Gardens and Nicholas Pooran struck a huge six, which Bishnoi initially caught, however, his feet touched the boundary ropes.

The former India U-19 star was visibly frustrated with his mistake, but he was able to put aside the setback, calm his nerves and produce the goods as he got rid off Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in quick succession.

Bishnoi's fiery spell was third-best by an Indian spinner, with only Pragyan Ojha and Axar Patel enjoying further more success on their first bite at the cherry.

Ojha picked up four wickets while giving away 21 runs on his debut in 2009, while Patel registered three scalps for 17 runs in 2015.

Thanks to the efforts of Bishnoi, India were able to restrict West Indies under 157, and after a quickfire knock of 40 runs from the skipper Rohit Sharma, and his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Ishan Kishan (35 in 42 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 34 run knock in 18 deliveries helped the hosts win the first T20I.