IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Ashwin has surpassed the renowned spin bowler Anil Kumble to become the Indian cricketer with the highest number of bowled dismissals in Test cricket.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

In a remarkable feat, Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in history by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the first innings of the opening Test. 

This achievement marked Ashwin as the first Indian bowler to dismiss both the father and son duo in the longest format of the game.

Prior to this, Ashwin had also claimed the wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the father of Tagenarine and the current opening batter for the West Indies. Ashwin's strategic approach was evident as he skillfully set up the left-handed batsman. Tagenarine, unfortunately, failed to anticipate the line and length of a delivery that swung in, resulting in his dismissal by being bowled.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has surpassed the renowned spin bowler Anil Kumble to become the Indian cricketer with the highest number of bowled dismissals in Test cricket. Ashwin achieved his 95th scalp, surpassing Kumble's record of 94, and is now closely followed by Kapil Dev with 88 dismissals and Mohammed Shami with 66.

Earlier, Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first against the visiting team. As the match commenced, the promising talents of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were bestowed with their debut caps, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing careers.

READ| Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

