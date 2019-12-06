IND vs WI: 'Playing against India in India is always tough,' says Brian Lara

Ahead of the first T20I clash between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, batting legend Brian Lara had a message for the visitors.

Lara spoke about giving the captaincy to Kieron Pollard and also how the Windies should leave India as a better team.

Pollard has experience of 493 T20s and has played in various leagues around the world which can be used to his advantage feels Lara.

“Over a period of time, his (Pollard’s) representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the world in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn’t see it as a bad decision (to appoint him as a captain),” Lara told reporters in Mumbai.

He continued, “He (Pollard) has easily gained the respect of his team-mates and he can move forward. There is a (T20) World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle.”

Lara added that the captain and team need to return as an improved squad keeping next year's T20I in mind.

“…he (Pollard) will have to build a team…playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning but he must leave here a better team after this tournament,” Lara said.

West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice and are the defending champions as well. Despite, India’s strength, Lara has warned against taking the tourists lightly. “The West Indies are twice (T20 world) champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of West Indies in the shortest format of the game,” he said.

West Indies will play India in a three-match T20I series to be followed by three ODIs.