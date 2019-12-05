IND vs WI: Pacers on alert as Virat Kohli reveals only one spot left to be filled in India's T20 World Cup 2020 squad

India takes on West Indies in a much-awaited three-match T20I and ODI series, with Friday (December 6) marking the first T20I match between the two sides.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Team India captain Virat Kohli revealed how there's only one spot left in the team’s pace department for the 2020 T20I World Cup in Australia.

This statement from Kohli also my mean Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami are in the top picks.

“The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It’s going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out,” Kohli said during the press conference.

“It’s not that big an issue for us. I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are experienced bowlers. They have been very consistent in T20 cricket. Deepak (Chahar) has come in and has bowled really well.”

“(Mohammad) Shami is coming back and he is bowling really well. If he gets into a rhythm and specifically works on what’s required in T20 cricket then he will be very, very useful in places like Australia, especially with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball. He has enough pace to execute yorkers,” he added.

While Shami is making his return to the shortest format of the game and Bhuvneshwar also spending significant time out of the game through injury, Deepak Chahar's record-breaking performance against Bangladesh also helps him present a strong case for himself.

Also read Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Yuzvendra Chahal picks his preferred Team India skipper

“Also a couple of more guys are under the scanner for sealing that spot along with three seamers. It’s a good position to be in because everyone is bowling really well,” Kohli added.