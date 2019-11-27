IND vs WI': No Gayle storm in India as 'Universe Boss' takes ‘break’ from cricket

After the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh, India are all set to invite West Indies home.

While the teams are gearing to play three T20s and as many ODIs starting December 6, the great Chris Gayle has said no to playing the India series.

“West Indies called me to play ODIs, but I am not going to play,” Gayle said according to ESPNcricinfo. “They (selectors) want me to play with the youngsters but for this year I am going to take a break.”

The 'Universe Boss' is also not going to play in the upcoming edition of Big Bash League in Australia.

“I am not going to the Big Bash. I’m not sure what cricket will come up, I don’t even know how my name reached the BPL (Bangladesh league), but I have been drafted in a team and I don’t even know how that happened.”

The 40-year old, who played for defending champions Jozi Stars in MSL, scored just 101 runs from six innings. He also slammed his critics.

“As soon as I don’t perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team.

“I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don’t score runs, two, three, four times.

“It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don’t remember what you have done for them. I don’t get respect,” he added.