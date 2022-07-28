Search icon
4,4,4,1,4: Nicholas Pooran-Brandon King wreak havoc against Prasidh Krishna, watch video

Prasidh Krishna conceded four boundaries in the 12th over of West Indies' innings as Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King went berserk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Team India defeated West Indies by 119-runs in the third ODI on Wednesday to complete the 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts. Despite having their moments throughout the three ODIs, the Caribbean team just couldn't stop the dominant Shikhar Dhawan-led India. 

West Indies had their moments in all the three games, just like in the third ODI when Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King showed their brutal force as they smashed Prasidh Krishna for four boundaries in an over. 

The incident happened in the 12th over of West Indies' innings as King scored the first boundary after guiding a full-length delivery from Krishna towards the deep point. On the second delivery, the batsman guided the ball straight down the ground in long off's direction, to make it two boundaries from as many balls. 

Another cut shot down the off side from King made it 3 fours back-to-back before they took a single and Pooran also opened his hands. While King was targeting the off side boundary, Pooran scored towards the leg side and picked up the fourth boundary of the over. 

Watch: 

Talking about the third ODI, having won the toss and choosing to bat first Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill propelled India to a blistering start. The former completed his half-century before a rain-enforced break forced play to a halt. 

After the break, Gill continued his assault and he would end up with a 98-run unbeaten knock, and Shreyas Iyer also contributed 44 runs to take India's total to 225/3 in 36 overs. 

Due to multiple rain delays, the revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one for the West Indies, and Mohammed Siraj's (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as the hosts could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs. 

