IND vs WI: Netizens question Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in playing XI ahead of Mohammed Siraj

After seeing India's lineup, fans on Twitter debated why Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the team ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Team India are playing West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, as they look to build up momentum ahead of the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. After India's lineup was announced, fans on Twitter, debated why Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the team, ahead of Mohammed Siraj. 

'Bhuvi' hence started to trend on Twitter, as fans tried to find the logic behind playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been struggling for form of late. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rested for the West Indies series, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar started as the three pacers for India. 

However, fans on Twitter were not impressed with Rohit Sharma's choice to play Bhuvneshar. While one fans wrote that Kumar was past his prime, others couldn't make sense of the decision why Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom were impressive in the ODI series were not in the lineup against West Indies in the first T20I. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the playing XI:

In the meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Brandon King in the very first over of his spell. 

