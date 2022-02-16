IND vs WI: Netizens question Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in playing XI ahead of Mohammed Siraj

Team India are playing West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, as they look to build up momentum ahead of the T20I World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. After India's lineup was announced, fans on Twitter, debated why Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the team, ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

'Bhuvi' hence started to trend on Twitter, as fans tried to find the logic behind playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been struggling for form of late. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rested for the West Indies series, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar started as the three pacers for India.

However, fans on Twitter were not impressed with Rohit Sharma's choice to play Bhuvneshar. While one fans wrote that Kumar was past his prime, others couldn't make sense of the decision why Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom were impressive in the ODI series were not in the lineup against West Indies in the first T20I.

Here's how netizens reacted to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the playing XI:

If Siraj is being rested then its understandable otherwise don’t see any logic in Bhuvi playing ahead of him especially when u have an eye on the T20 WC.. #IndvsWI #INDvWI — Mehran मेहरान (@mehranzaidi) February 16, 2022

I like bhuvneshwar kumar. But when we are playing *-A level teams like West Indies & Sri Lanka, we should try out some of these young paceman on the fringe. No way Bhuvi plays in the world cup. (Well who knows w/ Indian selectors but hope not). #IndvsWI #INDvWI #WIvIND February 16, 2022

Then he went on with Harshal, Bhuvi and Chahar in playing XI https://t.co/pzVptcGIJK — (@CaughtAtGully) February 16, 2022

Every int'l team adding express pace bowlers in T20s. Even in recent IPL auction we saw teams going hard to get express pacers then there is

DC, Bhuvi & Harshal can't be in a same XI. With due respect, Bhuvi did well for in past but should look beyond him. #INDvWI February 16, 2022

Should’ve played atleast one fast bowler in Siraj or Avesh. Playing all 3 of Chahar, Bhuvi and Harshal made no sense — Prantik (@Pran__07) February 16, 2022

In the meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Brandon King in the very first over of his spell.