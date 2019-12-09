IND vs WI: Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant along with Team India off to Mumbai for series-decider

After losing the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India have flown to Mumbai for the series-decider.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Mohammad Shami is seen with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar and Manish Pandey. He captioned the image, "Off to Mumbai for the series-decider with my #TeamIndia bunch #TeamIndia".

The third and final T20I will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

As for the second T20I, India displayed a questionable fielding against Windies. Pant was even booed by the crowd for dropping a catch in Bhuvneshwar's over. The catch drop got the fans chanting MS Dhoni's name.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not happy with the crowd's reaction. He was even displeased with the fielding and blamed the fielders for the loss.

He said, "If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field during the last two games. We dropped two catches (Sundar and Pant) in one over. Imagine if they lost two in the same over that could have increased pressure,” he said.

“Everyone saw we need to be braver in fielding. It’s a do-or-die game coming up in Mumbai.”