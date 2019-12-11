IND vs WI: Mayank Agarwal likely to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan failed to recover from his knee injury and Test opener Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace the opener in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

India will play three ODIs against the West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

The senior batsman sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game and was ruled out of the three-match T20 series. Sanju Samson came in as his a replacement.

The 34-year-old was expected to recover before the ODI but the injury seems more serious than what was apprehended.

“The selection committee has recommended Mayank’s name as Shikhar’s replacement after consultation with the team management. Dhawan is currently undergoing rehabilitation,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Mayank is currently playing Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul and will join the national squad in Chennai before the first game.

According to PTI, the team management is keen to see Mayank translating his stupendous Test performance into the ODI arena.

However, with in-form KL Rahul also in the squad, Mayank may have to wait for his white-ball debut.

“Mayank along with Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were the three choices that the selection committee had. But team management believes that Mayank’s List A record of 50 plus average and 100 plus strike rate with 13 hundreds is good enough to try him out in this format,” the source added.

The team management is also keeping in mind the 2023 ODI World Cup and they don’t see Dhawan as a long-term investment.

“It is time that we create a pool of openers and look at all the potential options who could partner Rohit,” a source privy to the functioning of the team management, said.