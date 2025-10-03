What is sleep tourism? New travel trend millennials and Gen Z can’t stop talking about
IAF to receive first Tejas LCA Mark 1A on..., know why it's important for India
IND vs WI: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill recreate rare feat after 61 years during Ahmedabad Test
European offices empty after 5 pm? Indian woman's viral video sparks online debate, Internet says, 'Half day...', WATCH
Meet actor who is also doctor, was Shah Rukh Khan's classmate in school, flopped in Bollywood but huge star in...
Who is Bajrang Singh, ex-NSG commando, 26/11 hero, arrested in...
Another accident in Madhya Pradesh, SUV ramps into Durga idol immersion procession in Panna district, 2 dead
Pakistan becoming 'rogue state'? At UNHRC, human rights expert highlights alarming enforced disappearances and...
BIG jolt to Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS to pay heavy penalty of Rs 500000 due to...
Zubeen Garg death: Singapore Police hands over singer's autopsy report to High Commission of India
CRICKET
In the first innings of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill scored 100 and 50 runs respectively against the West Indies. With this scores, the duo have recreated one of the rarest coincidence in Indian cricket Test history.
Team India are in a dominant position in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies and have posted nearly double the runs that the visitors scored in their first innings. On Day 2, two Indian batters recreated a rare coincidence after 61 years when they scored exactly 100 and 50 runs in an innings. Yes, you read it right! KL Rahul and Shubman Gill scored exactly 100 and 50 runs in the first innings of the 1st Test against the West Indies. Such rare instance previously took place in 1964 when ML Jaisimha and Budhi Kunderan scored 50 and 100 runs respectively against England in the second innings of a Test match in New Delhi.
For those late to the story, both batters have now been dismissed as KL Rahul was dismissed by Jomel Warrican in the first over after Lunch, whereas Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion after he attempted a reverse sweep off Roston Chase's delivery.
On Day 1, the West Indies were bowled out at 162, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 4-fer and Jasprit Bumrah's 3-wicket haul. In reply, Team India's batters showcased stellar performance with the bat in the first innings and are currently in a strong position in the game. After the end of Session 2 of Day 2, IND are 326/4 with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Team India are currently leading the first innings by 164 runs.