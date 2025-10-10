IND vs WI: KL Rahul enters elite WTC club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; achieves rare Test feat for India

KL Rahul appeared on track to achieve a half-century on the first day of the Second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, until Jomel Warrican delivered a ball that he will probably remember for a long time.

KL Rahul achieved a remarkable milestone on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the start of the innings, Rahul surpassed the 2000-run mark in the World Test Championship, becoming the seventh Indian to do so. He entered the match needing just 16 runs to reach this achievement and secured it by striking Jayden Seales for consecutive fours on the final two deliveries of the ninth over during India’s first innings.

Having had a standout performance in the first Test in Ahmedabad, Rahul now boasts a total of 2022 runs across 31 WTC matches. Meanwhile, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, sidelined from the current series due to a foot injury, remains India’s leading run-scorer in the WTC. Pant has participated in 38 WTC matches, accumulating 2731 runs, which includes 6 centuries and 16 fifties.

Following him are Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have scored 2717, 2716, and 2617 runs respectively.

The record for the most runs in WTC history is held by England’s Joe Root, who has racked up an impressive 6080 runs in 69 matches to date. Australia’s Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne follow in second and third place with 4278 and 4225 runs respectively.

As India entered the second Test, their goal was to achieve a 2-0 whitewash, having secured a commanding victory by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After winning the toss, India chose to bat first and maintained an unchanged lineup.

On Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a remarkable 173, batting from the beginning to the end. By the end of 90 overs, India had reached 318/2 at Stumps, with Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill at the crease. Jaiswal’s seventh Test century places him alongside Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indians to achieve seven or more Test centuries before turning 24. B Sai Sudharsan also made a notable contribution, achieving his career-best Test score of 87, just missing out on his maiden century.

