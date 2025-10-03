Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs WI: KL Rahul ends 9-year-long wait, unveils new celebration as after scoring century against West Indies

Indian opener KL Rahul unveiled a new celebration style after he smashed his second century on home soil in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies. Check out the video here.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

IND vs WI: KL Rahul ends 9-year-long wait, unveils new celebration as after scoring century against West Indies
KL Rahul slams his second Test hundred on home soil
In the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against West Indies, Team India's opener KL Rahul brought an end to a 9-year-long wait for a Test century on home soil, slamming his 11th ton in red-ball cricket. After the end of Session 1 of Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test, KL Rahul was at 100 off 192 balls, which he scored at a strike of 52, including 12 boundaries. However, what caught everyone's attention was his celebration after smashing his century. Delighting fans with a new celebration, KL Rahul raised his bat and mimicked a whistle.

See the clip:

 

For those unversed, this is KL Rahul's third century of 2025, following two tons against England earlier this year. This second century at home for KL came after 3,211 days, which is also the longest gap for an Indian batter between two hundreds on home soil.

 

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

 

The 1st Test in the 2-match series against West Indies began on Thursday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. On Day 1, the visitors were bundled out at 162, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's 4-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah's 3-wicket haul. Currently, Team India is in a dominating position against the West Indies as the Shubman Gill-led side are leading by 104 runs in the first innings in the Session 2 of Day 2 with six wickets in hand.

