Cricket

CRICKET

IND vs WI: Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales achieve rare Test record with their 79-run stand against India

After a disappointing first innings, the West Indies batter posted 390 runs in the second innings, bringing the visitors back into the game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

IND vs WI: Justin Greaves, Jayden Seales achieve rare Test record with their 79-run stand against India
After Day 4 Stumps, Team India need 58 runs to win the New Delhi Test against the West Indies
West Indies' Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales etched their names in history books after their entertaining 79-run stand for the 10th wicket against India on Day 4 of the New Delhi Test. This is the first time that West Indies batters have put up a 50-plus partnership for the 10th wicket on Indian soil in the red-ball format. Greveas remained calm and composed and even scored his half-century and was unbeaten on 50 off 85 balls.

 

Their partnership not only frustrated the Indian bowling lineup but also brought back memories of the last such stand by visiting players. Last time, it was Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who added above 50 runs for the 10th wicket in the Pune Test in 2017.

 

Coming back to the New Delhi Test, after a disappointing performance in the first innings, Shai Hope and Josh Campbell's centuries brought West Indies back into the game and set a 121-run target for the home side.

 

More deets about IND vs WI 2nd Test

 

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and opted to bat first. The Indian side decimated the Windies bowling lineup and posted 518 runs on board, losing just 5 wickets. In reply, the West Indies were bundled out at 248 in their first innings, and the Indian side enforced follow-on. In their second innings, WI scored 390 runs and gave a 121-run target to India.

 

 

After Day 4 Stumps, India are 63/1 with KL Rahul 25 (54) and Sai Sudharsan 30 (47) at the crease. On Day, India will be required to score 58 runs to win the Test and also the 2-match series 2-0.

