IND vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw spotted at India's training session in Visakhapatnam

As India look to level the series against West Indies after the 1st ODI loss, Jasprit Bumrah was spotted at the training session in Visakhapatnam on the eve of the 2nd ODI.

The Indian fast bowler - who is currently recovering from a back injury - has missed majority of the series. He last played for India in the West Indies Tests.

Bumrah suffered a stress fracture in his back and even though he did not need surgery, India team management have been very cautious in dealing with his issue.

Bumrah is at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium to bowl at India batsmen ahead of the 2nd ODI, which is scheduled for December 18. BCCI posted a picture of him along with Prithvi Shaw at the stadium.

" his back will be tested as he goes full throttle against the world's best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. You can't really have a better test than having a go against the best in business," a BCCI source had told IANS news agency.

Bumrah could make his return for India's tour of New Zealand and is also expected to be back for the 3-match ODI series against Australia, starting January 14 at home.

He is likely to miss the Sri Lanka T20is, starting January 5 as the team management is happy to give him more time to recover.

Prithvi Shaw, who was also present at the Vizag stadium, has just returned from his doping ban and has been in fine form in the domestic tournaments, including the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.