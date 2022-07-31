IND vs WI: India-West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is in Florida to be moved out of US due to visa issues?

IND vs WI 4th and 5th T20Is in Florida could be moved out of USA

The fourth and fifth T20I of India's ongoing tour of the West Indies were originally scheduled to take place in Florida, USA, however, uncertainty reigns supreme, as the matches could be shifted out of the US, because of visa issues as per reports.

Team India had also played in Florida on two occasions previously as well, in 2016, and in 2019 as well.

However, the fate of fourth and fifth T20I of the series in Florida hangs in a balance, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to hold the matches in the Caribbean due to visa issues.

According to a report in 'cricbuzz.com', the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.

Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US, was allotted to host the games on August 6 and 7 but as per the report many members of the Indian and West Indies squads have not received their US travel documents.

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by the website.

"The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there's a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear."

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games.

"There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," CWI president Ricky Skerritt told the website.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 with the next two matches scheduled back-to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.

