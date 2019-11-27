IND vs WI: India's first T20I clash against West Indies shifted from Mumbai, to be played at Hyderabad

The first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies, has officially now been shifted out Mumbai and will now take in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is now set to host the T20I series opener between the two nations.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will now be hosting the 3rd and final T20I on December 11.

On November 21, Mumbai police informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about their inability to provide security on the matchday.

“A Mumbai police representative had come to share the ground situation in our Apex Council meeting today. Senior MCA officials have sought time to meet the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve tomorrow where more clarity would be provided, if the match is possible on the scheduled date or not,” an MCA official was quoted saying by the Hindustan Times.

The All India Senior Selection Committee came together in Kolkata on November 21 to select the team for India's forthcoming series against West Indies next month.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.