IND vs WI: India record their highest-ever successful ODI chase of 406 as Shubman Gill hammers unbeaten 223, lead series 2-0

India scripted history by completing their highest-ever successful ODI run chase, overhauling a target of 406 against West Indies. Shubman Gill led the charge with a sensational unbeaten 223 as India secured a record victory and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India pulled off a stunning run-chase against West Indies in Guwahati on September 30, winning by eight wickets. Chasing an intimidating 406 they made it look easy, crossing the line in 43.3 overs—setting a new record for their highest successful chase. Shubman Gill was the star smashing an unbeaten 223 off just 133 balls.

From the start, India looked determined. Eight runs came off the very first over and both Rohit Sharma and Gill went after the West Indies bowlers. It didn’t take long for them to get their fifties—Rohit in 32 balls, Gill in 38. The aggression continued; Gill raced to a century in just 62 balls, making it his second in a row in the series. Rohit wasn’t far behind, bringing up his 35th ODI hundred before falling for 101. Virat Kohli came in swinging, adding a quick 29 off 19 balls until Shamar Joseph got his wicket.

Gill kept going and reached a double hundred in only 117 balls

Rohit Sharma set another benchmark becoming the third Indian to score 12,000 ODI runs—joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He needed 73 runs to get there and did it with style. He’s now the seventh batter worldwide to hit that milestone, and the first to smash 200 ODI sixes on Indian soil.

Rohit and Gill’s partnership was massive putting up 255 for the first wicket, before Jayden Seales dismissed Rohit

On the West Indies side, Campbell, Hope and Jangoo led the charge helping their team reach a record total. India got an early breakthrough—Prasidh Krishna removed Keacy Carty for nine—but after that, Campbell and Hope built a 110-run stand in just 76 balls. Campbell reached his hundred but wasn’t around much longer. Hope and Amir Jangoo then unleashed, carving out a 182-run partnership off 131 balls. Both found their centuries: Hope finished with 104, Jangoo with 114 off 77 balls, making him the top scorer.

West Indies finished with over 400—breaking their own previous ODI record of 389 (set against England in 2019). India’s bowlers worked hard: Kuldeep Yadav was the most economical with 2/65, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) and Gurnoor Brar (2/96) also chipped in.

Also read| IND vs WI: Shubman Gill scripts history, smashes 2nd ODI double century; joins Rohit Sharma in elite club