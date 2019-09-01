Headlines

IND vs WI: India lead West Indies by 315 runs at lunch

It's been an eventful day so far in Jamaica.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 10:38 PM IST

The day three action of the second Test match between India and West Indies came to a halt with India going in with a 315-run lead at lunch on Sunday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. 

West Indies started the day with three wickets in hand at 87/7 and as the morning went on, they lost all the of them. 

Mohammad Shami picked up Rahkeem Cornwall early to hand India the advantage in the 37th over as the 26-year-old departed scoring 14 runs for his side. 

Ishant Sharma was then brought into the attack and he also caused havoc with the ball, removed Windies keeper Jahmar Hamilton in the 46th over as the scorecard showed 117/9. 

With this wicket, Ishant became the most successful Indian pace bowler outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev who held the record till now.

Dev held the record with 155 wickets outside Asia and with the lone wicket, Sharma took his tally up to 156 wickets.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who finished the job for India by dismissing Kemar Roach for 17 runs as Windies were 117 all out and were still trailing India by 299 runs. 

With a healthy lead under their belt, India sent openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to add to the total and things did not start off well for the tourists. 

Kemar Roach handed West Indies an early advantage by removing Mayank Agarwal after a cleaver DRS review. 

Agarwal scored just four runs off 15 delivers on the day. 

After lunch, KL Rahul (6*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (5*)  will be hoping to form a long partnership for India and not lose any more silly wickets during the rest of the day's play.  

 

Playing XI:


India: Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. 
 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall(w), Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. (Image: AFP)

