CRICKET

IND vs WI: India create history, become first team in 65 years to pull off THIS rare record vs West Indies

In the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India declared at 518/5, powered by a magnificent 175 by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a resilient unbeaten 129 by captain Shubman Gill.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

IND vs WI: India create history, become first team in 65 years to pull off THIS rare record vs West Indies
India is currently facing off against the West Indies in the concluding Test of their two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Similar to the first Test, India has shown remarkable dominance, aiming to completely overpower the visitors once more for a 2-0 series victory. After winning the toss, India chose to bat first and showcased their strength. The batters, led by outstanding centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill, made history by achieving a milestone not seen in the last 65 years.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings with a solid 58-run partnership. Following Rahul's dismissal, Jaiswal teamed up with Sai Sudharsan to forge an impressive 193-run partnership for the second wicket. For the third wicket, Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill added 74 runs before a disastrous run out ended Jaiswal's innings at 175. Nitish Kumar Reddy was elevated in the batting order and collaborated with captain Shubman Gill to contribute 91 runs for the fourth wicket. For the fifth wicket, Gill and Dhruv Jurel combined for 102 runs, leading to India's declaration at 518/5.

India creates history

This marks the first instance in 65 years that batters from a single team have achieved 50+ run partnerships for the first five wickets against the West Indies in a Test match. The last team to accomplish this was Australia during a rare tied Test against the West Indies at the Gabba in 1960.

India has now achieved this remarkable feat for the third time in the history of Test Cricket. The first occurrence of all five initial partnerships of an Indian innings exceeding 50 runs each was in 1993 against England in Mumbai, followed by a second instance against Australia in 2023 at Ahmedabad.

India dominates after Day 2

India showcased their dominance over the first two days of play. Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an impressive 175 runs, while captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 129 as they declared their innings at 518/5. Sai Sudharsan also contributed with a solid 88 runs.

With the ball, India successfully limited the West Indies to 140/4 by the close of Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the standout bowler, claiming three of the four wickets. Consequently, India holds a substantial lead of 378 runs and is poised to enforce a follow-on against the visiting team.

