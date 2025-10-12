IND vs WI: ICC takes firm action against Windies pacer Jayden Seales after unexpected incident with Yashasvi Jaiswal

Seales immediately apologized to Jaiswal after the incident, and there was no visible tension between the players.​ Following the ICC ruling, Seales accepted the penalty but maintained that he did not intend to endanger the Indian batter.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has received a reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC), resulting in a deduction of 25 percent from his match fees after being found guilty of violating the Code of Conduct. This incident occurred on the first day of the second Test match between West Indies and India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 24-year-old was deemed in violation of Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."

In addition to the financial penalty, Seales has also received one demerit point, bringing his total to two within a two-year timeframe. Previously, he was issued a demerit point during a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.

On the opening day of the second Test, Seales was fielding the ball during his follow-through in the 29th over when he threw the ball towards the opening batsman, Yashasvi Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.

Seales did not take the sanction lightly and challenged the decision made by match referee Andy Pycroft, prompting a formal hearing.

In his defense, Seales claimed he was attempting a run-out. However, after reviewing the footage from various angles, the match referee determined that the throw was unnecessary. Pycroft noted that the action was inappropriate since the batter was safely within his crease when Seales struck him on the pads.

“On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge,” the ICC stated in an official release.

It is important to highlight that a Level 1 breach incurs a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, with a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Also read| Meet Himanshu Jakhar, India’s teen javelin sensation who shattered Neeraj Chopra’s historic junior meet record