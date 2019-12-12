IND vs WI: Head coach Ravi Shastri lauds Team India cricketers for their 'tiger' like performance against West Indies

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma was in top form on Wednesday (December 11) during India's third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The opener played a class-oozing knock of 71 runs off just 34 delivers and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul.

During the match, Rohit also smashed his 400th six in international cricket and skipper Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten on 70 runs and became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs on home soil in the shortest format of the game.

KL Rahul also played a magnificent knock of 91 helped India cruise to a comfortable win by 67 runs over the Caribbean side.

With this win, the home side also secured a 2-1 win in the three-match series.

Also read Deepika Padukone reveals her all-time favourite Team India cricketer

After the match, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Virat Kohli and Co. for their class-oozing performance against a tough Windies side.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri said his the players did well and they played like "Tigers".

“Well done guys. You played like Tigers against the most dangerous team in this format of the game. Respect,” he wrote on Twitter.