CRICKET

IND vs WI: Full list of awards and prize money won by players after 2-match Test series

Below is the list of all awards, along with the prize money won by the players in different categories. Check them out.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

IND vs WI: Full list of awards and prize money won by players after 2-match Test series
Shubman Gill-led Team India defeated the West Indies on Tuesday on Day 5 of the New Delhi Test by 7 wickets. With this win, India continued their dominance against the visitors and clinched the 2-match series 2-0, marking it the first Test series win under Shubman's captaincy. For his all-rounder stellar performance, Ravindra Jadeja was declared the Player of the Series. So, take a look at the list of all awards and prize money won by players after the conclusion of the series.

IND vs WI Test series: List of all awards and prize money

Longest Six - Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 1 lakh)
Great Striker of the Match - Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 1 lakh)
Best West Indies Batter - Shai Hope (Rs 1 lakh)
Catch of the Match - Sai Sudharsan (Rs 1 lakh)
Man of the Match - Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 1 lakh)
Man of the Series - Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 2.5 lakh)

IND vs WI 2nd Test

Shubman Gill won the Toss and decided to bat first against the visitors in New Delhi. Batting first, Team India posted a mountain-like total of 518 runs with a loss of just 5 wickets. In reply, the West Indies batting lineup fell like a deck of cards and managed to post just 248 runs in the first innings. After the follow-on was enforced by India, Windies came out to bat again; however, this time it was much better from the visitors than the previous innings. They added 390 runs on board and gave a 121-run target to Team India.

The game came down to Day 5 when India needed just 58 runs to win the match and the series. Team India chased down the target in the first Session of Day 5 comfortably.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
