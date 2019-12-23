IND vs WI: From World Cup records to series wins, Rohit Sharma analyses his 'top-draw' 2019

Team India fought to a 4-wicket win against West Indies during the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (December 22).

With this victory, India also secured the series 2-1, their tenth consecutive series win over the 'Men In Maroon'.

On the chase of 316, Rohit Sharma provided excellent balance to KL Rahul and formed a 122-run partnership for the first wicket.

Rohit played an excellent knock of 63 runs and ended the series as the highest run-scorer with 258 runs.

During the post-match ceremony, Sharma also expressed his thoughts about the match.

“It was a decider, so we wanted to win this game. We’ve always seen that Cuttack is a good batting track,” Rohit said.

“We wanted to make runs upfront. But great to see the way Virat (Kohli) and KL (Rahul) batted and (Ravindra) Jadeja at the end. I quite enjoyed Shardul’s (Thakur) pull shot, even if it was a top edge,” the Indian vice-captain asserted.

The 32-year-old also broke the record for the most number of runs scored by an opening batsman in a calendar year in international cricket.

Analysing Rohit's 2019, the 'Hitman' - who smashed 5 tons during the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK - scored the majority of his runs in the ODI format.

He also managed to score 396 runs in T20Is and 556 runs in Tests for the 'Men In Blue'.

“Extremely grateful for the year I’ve had. A World Cup victory would have been nice, but as a team, throughout the year, whether red ball or white ball cricket, we came together really well. Personally I’ve enjoyed batting, but there’s no way I’m stopping. There’s an exciting year coming up,” he said.

Speaking about Team India's challenges next year, Rohit added: “I understand my batting really well and I want to play within my limits. Knowing the gameplan you want to execute is very important. Once we start travelling, we want to win games and stay on top of the table,” he concluded.