IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Dhruv Jurel exuded calmness and composure. He capitalized on his strong beginning and executed his innings with precision, ultimately achieving his first Test century.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared insights into his distinctive celebration after reaching his century on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3.

Jurel revealed that his celebration after scoring a half-century was a tribute to his father, while the celebration for his hundred was dedicated to the Indian Army, honoring their sacrifices and dedication. He acknowledged that playing cricket cannot be compared to the realities of the battlefield but expressed his commitment to always keep the Indian Army and Armed Forces in his thoughts as he contributes to Indian cricket in the future.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father (Nem Chand, who served the Indian Army and participated in the 1999 Kargil War) since my childhood. What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very different and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them," stated Jurel, as quoted by India Today.

In his sixth Test match, Jurel admitted that he has maintained a keen interest in the developments surrounding the Indian Army over the years.

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to always keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he added.

On the match front, India concluded the day at 448/5 after 128 overs, with Jurel, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja all achieving centuries. Jurel's innings included 15 fours and three sixes off 210 balls, marking his maiden Test century in just his ninth innings in the longest format. The Shubman Gill-led team holds a commanding lead of 286 runs at Stumps on Day 2.

