Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

From the moment he stepped onto the pitch on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Dhruv Jurel exuded calmness and composure. He capitalized on his strong beginning and executed his innings with precision, ultimately achieving his first Test century.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel shared insights into his distinctive celebration after reaching his century on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3.

Jurel revealed that his celebration after scoring a half-century was a tribute to his father, while the celebration for his hundred was dedicated to the Indian Army, honoring their sacrifices and dedication. He acknowledged that playing cricket cannot be compared to the realities of the battlefield but expressed his commitment to always keep the Indian Army and Armed Forces in his thoughts as he contributes to Indian cricket in the future.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father (Nem Chand, who served the Indian Army and participated in the 1999 Kargil War) since my childhood. What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very different and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them," stated Jurel, as quoted by India Today.

In his sixth Test match, Jurel admitted that he has maintained a keen interest in the developments surrounding the Indian Army over the years.

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to always keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he added.

On the match front, India concluded the day at 448/5 after 128 overs, with Jurel, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja all achieving centuries. Jurel's innings included 15 fours and three sixes off 210 balls, marking his maiden Test century in just his ninth innings in the longest format. The Shubman Gill-led team holds a commanding lead of 286 runs at Stumps on Day 2.

Also read| Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....
Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Ober
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm st
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World
Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…, is from…
Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…
China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how
China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE