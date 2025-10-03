IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel hits maiden Test century, helps Team India extend lead in Ahmedabad

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
CRICKET
On Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, Dhruv Jurel smashed his maiden century in the format. Before him, KL Rahul also slammed a ton in the ongoing Test.
Indian wicketkeeper batter Dhurv Jurel scripted history on Day 2 of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies. He became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to hammer a century in the red-ball format of the game. After hitting the ton, he celebrated his maiden Test ton in style by holding the bat vertically and moving it to his left. Not only this, the 24-year-old is the 5th Indian wicketkeeper to score his maiden Test hundred against the Caribbean, joining the elite list of Vijay Manjrekar, Farokh Engineer, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha.
In the 1st Test of the 2-match series, West Indies won the Toss and elected to bat first. However, this decision turned out to be an embarrassment for the visitors as they got bundled out at just 162 on the first day of the match. For India, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah picked up three vital wickets. In reply, the Indian batters have dominated the Windies bowling lineup since the start and so far have posted 448 runs on board with five wickets in hand after Day 2 Stumps.
Currently, Ravindra Jadeja 104 (176) and Washington Sundar 9 (13) are at the crease and Team India will look to add another hundred runs on board to give a mountain-like target to the West Indies for chasing.
Before Jurel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also slammed a century each in the first innings of the game.