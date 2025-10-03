IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel hits maiden Test century, helps Team India extend lead in Ahmedabad

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

Why don't you never hear your own snoring, is it dangerous?

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel hits maiden Test century, helps Team India extend lead in Ahmedabad

On Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, Dhruv Jurel smashed his maiden century in the format. Before him, KL Rahul also slammed a ton in the ongoing Test.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel hits maiden Test century, helps Team India extend lead in Ahmedabad
With centuries from Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul, Team India are in a dominant position in the Ahmedabad Test
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dhurv Jurel scripted history on Day 2 of the ongoing Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies. He became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to hammer a century in the red-ball format of the game. After hitting the ton, he celebrated his maiden Test ton in style by holding the bat vertically and moving it to his left. Not only this, the 24-year-old is the 5th Indian wicketkeeper to score his maiden Test hundred against the Caribbean, joining the elite list of Vijay Manjrekar, Farokh Engineer, Ajay Ratra, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Take a look at Dhruv Jurel's celebration

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

 

In the 1st Test of the 2-match series, West Indies won the Toss and elected to bat first. However, this decision turned out to be an embarrassment for the visitors as they got bundled out at just 162 on the first day of the match. For India, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets and Jasprit Bumrah picked up three vital wickets. In reply, the Indian batters have dominated the Windies bowling lineup since the start and so far have posted 448 runs on board with five wickets in hand after Day 2 Stumps.

 

Currently, Ravindra Jadeja 104 (176) and Washington Sundar 9 (13) are at the crease and Team India will look to add another hundred runs on board  to give a mountain-like target to the West Indies for chasing.

Before Jurel, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also slammed a century each in the first innings of the game.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know
October 2025 festivals calendar: Dussehra to Diwali; all dates you need to know
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Elon Musk creates history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to hit net worth of Rs...
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE