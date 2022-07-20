IND vs WI: CSK give dramatic twist to Shikhar Dhawan's viral reel featuring Rahul Dravid

Shikhar Dhawan's viral Instagram reel featured Rahul Dravid and Co

Shikhar Dhawan is known for his jolly nature and his fondness for sharing hilarious reels on Instagram. Being very active on social media, Dhawan often follows the trends that go viral on the internet, and recently, the veteran shared an Instagram reel featuring his Indian teammates and head coach Rahul Dravid as they left for the West Indies.

In the viral post, Dhawan and his colleagues can be seen following the social media trend called 'Hey'. After Dhawan posted the reel, it went viral in no time as fans couldn't have enough of the funny side of Dravid.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also took note of the viral reel and they reshared it on their social media platforms, but with a dramatic twist. CSK added a movie-like filter to the clip, and it is being loved by cricket fans.

Watch:

In the viral reel, Team India captain Dhawan was followed by Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan and in the end Rahul Dravid in the video. After a long time, fans got to see Dravid in a different avatar.

Interestingly, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik commented on Dhawan's reel that only he could pull off such stunts. "Only shikar can pull these stunts," wrote DK, while Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh also chipped in with praise for the viral clip, as he commented, "Hahahahahaha ek number."

Meanwhile later on Wednesday Team India arrived in their hotel in Trinidad with BCCI sharing a video of all the players. The Men in Blue will play 3 ODI and 5 T20Is against the Caribbean side. Dravid's forces have been in good form of late, as they beat England 2-1 in the T20I series followed by an ODI series win by the same margin.