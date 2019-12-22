IND vs WI: Can Virat Kohli overcome his unwanted record at Barabati stadium in series decider?

Team India will be looking to seal a series victory when they lock horns against West Indies in third and final ODI in Cuttack.

The series is currently locked at 1-1 after Windies won the first by 8 wickets and India the second by a 107-run victory.

While Indian batsmen are going the extra mile to get runs on the board, Virat Kohli seems to be having a slight problem with the bat.

The Indian skipper scored just 4 in Chennai and was out for a golden duck at Visakhapatnam. Now, with the match at Barabati Stadium, Kohli's run record here seems to be something he would not want.

Kohli has scored only 34 runs - 3, 22, 1, 8 - from three ODIs and one T20I at the Barabati Stadium - his lowest among all venues in India where he has played at least three matches.

Kohli had skipped the last match here - a T20I against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

As for the team's preparations for the decider, the squad seem to be concerned about the heavy dew towards the evening. They are said to be training with wet balls under fielding coach R Sridhar.

“He literally made it wet while we took catches. We are actually prepared and you know, whatever bad the circumstances would be, we are ready for it,” Shreyas Iyer said, according to PTI.

In his assessment of the wicket, he said: “I think it’s going to be really fast in the second innings and the dew factor plays a massive role. We have played here before as well against Sri Lanka and in the evening, there was dew in the outfield, it’s really too much.”