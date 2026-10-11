IND vs WI: Can Sanju Samson eclipse coach Gautam Gambhir? Big record in sight as India look to bounce back in 3rd T20I

India face West Indies in the crucial 3rd T20I as Sanju Samson eyes a major record that could eclipse coach Gautam Gambhir. With India looking to bounce back, all eyes will be on Samson's performance and the team's efforts to regain momentum in the series.

Facing a tough six-wicket loss and backed into a corner, India will aim to return to winning form when they clash with West Indies in the third T20I of their five-match series on Sunday, 11 October. The Holkar Stadium in Indore will be the venue for this crucial encounter.

India's defeat in Ranchi marked not only captain Shreyas Iyer's first home loss but also snapped India's impressive 10-game winning streak in the format. A significant concern from the Ranchi loss was the stark imbalance between batting and bowling performances. Every bowler except West Indies' Roston Chase conceded over 10 runs per over, which was disappointing for spectators who, while enjoying boundary-hitting cricket, witnessed both teams' bowlers being put under considerable pressure.

In fact, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir voiced concerns about the pitch quality, emphasizing that bowlers' careers were at risk. Given this situation, attention will inevitably turn to the Holkar Stadium pitch alongside the quality of cricket on display.

While Team India's batting lineup appears solid and well-balanced, their bowling unit struggled significantly in Ranchi. The three-time T20 World Cup champions are determined to address these issues and stage a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson stands poised to break several records if he scores a fifty in the upcoming match. Similar to Rishabh Pant, Samson currently boasts 4 fifties against the West Indies across all formats. One more fifty would allow him to surpass Gautam Gambhir's tally of 4.

The CSK opener has already accumulated two fifties against West Indies in ODIs, which represents his highest fifty-count against any single nation in the format.

Will Team India swap Naman Dhir for Nitish Reddy?

The pitch conditions will play a crucial role in this decision. Although Naman Dhir impressed with three wickets on debut, he was expensive, giving away 25 runs in just two overs. India might consider replacing him with Nitish, especially since the Sunrisers Hyderabad player has claimed six wickets across his last two T20Is.

India vs West Indies T20I Record

To date, India and West Indies have contested 33 T20I matches. India leads the head-to-head record with 21 victories compared to West Indies' 11 wins, with one match ending without a result.

Shreyas and Mayank emerge as India's comeback catalysts

India's batting lineup showcased exceptional form, with captain Shreyas Iyer delivering a commanding performance despite falling short of a fifty. The talented right-hander, fresh off his maiden T20I century in Lucknow's previous encounter, unleashed an aggressive 40-run assault from just 18 deliveries, propelling India toward a powerful closing phase. Leading the series scoring charts, Iyer has accumulated an impressive 142 runs.

Mayank Yadav demonstrated his value as India's standout bowler in the Ranchi T20I, despite conceding 12 runs per over. His three-wicket haul—featuring two crucial dismissals in the opening over of the opposition's chase—proved instrumental. With Gambhir's confidence backing him, the young pacer appears positioned to retain his place in the playing eleven. Across two T20I appearances, Mayank has claimed four wickets.

Holkar Stadium pitch report

The Holkar Stadium pitch has undergone specialized preparation. A BCCI pitch curator conducted a thorough assessment, introducing innovative equipment including rollers of 200, 500, and 750kg weights for the first time. Historically, this venue has consistently favored batting-oriented play, suggesting another run-laden encounter is entirely plausible.

Indore weather conditions

Rain poses minimal concern for the upcoming match. Dew management will be the primary weather consideration. Temperatures are projected to range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. Under these circumstances, the coin toss becomes critically important, and should fortune elude the Indian team, their players' capacity to adapt will face renewed scrutiny.

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