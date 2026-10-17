IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes T20I comeback after 1,446 days as India bat first in series decider against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his T20I comeback after 1,446 days as India faced West Indies in the fifth T20I series decider in Bengaluru. With the five-match series level at 2–2, the Indian team took the field for the crucial encounter after being asked to bat first.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to India's T20I squad after a four-year absence, and the experienced fast bowler could scarcely have envisioned a more suitable venue for his comeback. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the location of his T20I debut, greeted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru stalwart with enthusiastic applause as he rejoined the Indian playing XI for the rain-affected fifth T20I encounter against West Indies on Saturday.

Due to continuous rainfall affecting the match, the series-deciding contest has been shortened to nine overs per side. With the five-match series evenly poised at 2-2, the abbreviated format provides minimal margin for error, as the victorious team will secure the series.

Bhuvneshwar's selection follows uncertainty regarding Arshdeep Singh's availability after sustaining an injury during India's batting innings in the fourth T20I. The accomplished seamer had recently been recalled to India's international roster following his inclusion in the T20I squad for the forthcoming series against New Zealand, and has subsequently been selected for the series-deciding match.

West Indies captain Shai Hope secured the toss and opted to field first, citing prevailing weather conditions and his team's batting capabilities as determining factors in his decision.

Bhuvneshwar and Shivam Dube return to India's Playing XI

India captain Shreyas Iyer announced two modifications to the squad, with Shivam Dube and Bhuvneshwar entering the playing XI. "The turnaround is swift. The pitch appears satisfactory. We must maintain an aggressive approach and avoid becoming defensive. It is crucial that we control the match and demonstrate our best performance.

They possess an impressive range of batting techniques and have demonstrated consistent, aggressive cricket. We must also concentrate on our own capabilities. Shivam Dube and Bhuvi are our two replacements," Iyer stated during the toss.

Shai Hope choses to field first

West Indies captain Shai Hope decided to field initially, believing his team would gain an advantage by batting in the shortened format.

“We are going to bowl first. Rain around, but it's a good pitch. That gives us the best chance to chase it. We tend to have a lot of batters. Focus is on bowling, it's a shortened game. I just think we finish the series strong. Guys are looking forward to it,” Hope said.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c/wk), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

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