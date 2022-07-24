IND vs WI: Avesh Khan receives debut ODI cap from Shikhar Dhawan, watch his teammates' gesture

Indian players' gesture wins hearts as Avesh Khan received debut ODI cap

Avesh Khan made his ODI debut for India during the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval. BCCI shared a video of the Indian team's huddle when Avesh was handed his debut cap by the skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Having impressed for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the past and most recently with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Avesh was brought into the side in the T20I format and he made his debut in the 50-overs format as well.

As is the custom before any player makes his debut, all the Indian players were seen in a huddle as coach Rahul Dravid informed Avesh that he'd be making his bow. Dhawan then steps forward to hand over the cap to Avesh who appeared ecstatic.

Later in the video, Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suryakumar Yadav among others were spotted giving the youngster hugs as it was a proud moment for him.

Watch:

Avesh replaced Prasidh Krishna from the playing XI in the previous match as the Men in Blue triumphed by 3 runs. It was a nail-biting contest as Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill's fifties propelled India to a score of 308 runs after batting first.

In reply, the West Indies could only muster up 305 runs in their respective 50 overs. Dhawan won the Man of the Match award for his 97-run inning.