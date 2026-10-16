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IND vs WI: Arshdeep Singh ruled out of Bengaluru T20I after shoulder injury; Bhuvneshwar Kumar named replacement

India have suffered an injury setback ahead of the Bengaluru T20I against West Indies with Arshdeep Singh ruled out after sustaining a shoulder blow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as his replacement, bringing experience to India's pace attack for the crucial encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

IND vs WI: Arshdeep Singh ruled out of Bengaluru T20I after shoulder injury; Bhuvneshwar Kumar named replacement
Bhuvneshwar was added to the squad after Arshdeep sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder. (Credit: BCCI)
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The Indian cricket team faces a significant fitness challenge in the lead-up to the decisive fifth T20I match against West Indies. Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has incurred an injury to his bowling shoulder, leading the Men's Selection Committee to implement an immediate strategic change. Experienced swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been formally included in the squad for the critical final match scheduled at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The injury transpired during an intense fourth T20I match in Hyderabad on Wednesday. While participating in fielding duties and executing his bowling responsibilities, Arshdeep sustained a significant impact on his primary bowling shoulder. The medical personnel are presently assessing his condition, and a determination regarding his participation in the series-deciding encounter will be made shortly before the match commences, contingent upon his physical recovery.

In addressing this unexpected challenge, the selection committee determined that experienced expertise was the optimal solution by recalling accomplished player Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Recognized for his precise control during the opening overs and outstanding performance in closing stages, Bhuvneshwar's addition strengthens the bowling arsenal and offers strategic options to the bowling department as India endeavors to clinch the series within their home nation.

The revised squad combines emerging young performers with established veterans under the direction of captain Shreyas Iyer. As the series remains undecided, attention is focused on the team's management to determine whether Arshdeep will achieve complete fitness recovery or whether Bhuvneshwar will execute a significant comeback to the active squad for the Bengaluru encounter.

India’s Updated T20I Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Also read| BCCI selectors face big question on Shami, Siraj after Bhuvneshwar Kumar recall: 'Who're your 2nd, 3rd seamers?'

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