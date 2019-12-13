IND vs WI: Anil Kumble picks most suitable player to bat on number 4 for India in ODIs

Former India Test skipper Anil Kumble has suggested who the management should pick to play as the number 4 batsman in the Indian lineup.

The "Men In Blue" has been experimenting with different personnel for that spot ever since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But are still yet to come up with a fixed name.

According to Kumble, the Indian management should put their faith in Shreyas Iyer to bat on number 4 during their upcoming ODI series against West Indies starting from Sunday (December 15).

The former cricketer is confident in Iyer's abilities and said he will get better with time.

"With Shikhar (Dhawan) not being there, it again gives KL Rahul a chance to open the batting."

Also read Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to miss India vs West Indies ODI series through another injury: Report

"We have seen Shreyas Iyer's quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four," Kumble said.

"I'd like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge."

Also read Sourav Ganguly once again involved in a social media banter with daughter Sana in her latest Instagram post

"They're all-powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so, you would want the bowling to come good," he added.

Last time when India took on the Windies away from home, Iyer batted on number five and produced two brilliant 50+ knocks for his side and established himself in the national side.