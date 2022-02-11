'Aise mat dal tu fast bowler nahi hai': Rohit Sharma schools Kuldeep Yadav during 3rd ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's return has been a valuable addition for the Men in Blue. Not only does Rohit has an immaculate record as a captain, his ability as a batter was equally as crucial for the team as they wrapped up the ODI series.

However, Rohit, who is otherwise renowned for his calm demeanour was heard schooling Kuldeep Yadav after the spinner bowled a faster one to West Indies batsman Odean Smith.

Thanks to the stump mics, and with no audiences on the stadiums these days, the mics catch all of the conversations going on the field. In the second ODI, Rohit was heard yelling at Yuzvendra Chahal while setting up his field.

The Indian skipper got angry at Kuldeep in the third ODI and was heard asking him to bowl like a spinner and not as a fast bowler instead.

"Aise mat daal tu fast bowler nhi hai," Rohit was heard saying during the broadcast. It's understandable, however, for a skipper to talk to his bowlers and tell them what's working and what's not for the team.

Meanwhile, the manner in which Rohit schooled Kuldeep, cracked up the netizens as well on Twitter.

Kuldeep Yadav bowls a faster one



Kuldeep, who is making his long-awaited return for Team India in the third ODI, was the most expensive bowler for India on the day.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was seen yelling at Chahal in the second ODI, "Ek kaam kar, peeche jaa... Kya hua tereko bhaag kyu nahi raha theek see?" (Go backwards... What happened to you, why aren't you running properly?) the Indian skipper was heard saying.