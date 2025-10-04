Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3, take 1-0 lead

In the first match on home soil in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Team India defeated West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3, take 1-0 lead
IND beat WI by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad
After levelling the series with England earlier this year, Shubman Gill-led Team India have now taken a lead in the 2-match Test series against West Indies on their home soil. They defeated the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad, ending the match before Day 3 Stumps. This is India's third win out of the six matches played so far in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, whereas the West Indies have lost all four of their outings so far. The next match in the 2-match series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10.

Ravindra Jadeja was declared the Player of the Match for his splendid century and a 4-fer in the second innings of the West Indies.

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

 

West won the Toss and elected to bat first at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the decision to bat first turned out to be a nightmare for the visitors as they were bundled out for just 162 runs in the first innings. Indian batters completely decimated the Windies bowling lineup, and three of the batters, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dhruv Jurel, smashed centuries in Ahmedabad.

 

Team India scored 448 runs and declared their innings, leading by 286 runs. The story of the West Indies was similar in the second innings as well, as they got bowled out at 146 in Session 2 of Day 3, ending the game.

