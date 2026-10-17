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IND vs WI 5th T20I: Will rain wash out Bengaluru series decider? Check latest weather update

With the five-match series level at 2-2, showers and possible thunderstorms could affect the match. Check the latest Bengaluru weather forecast, rain probability, temperature and chances of a complete washout ahead of the crucial IND vs WI clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 02:28 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Will rain wash out Bengaluru series decider? Check latest weather update
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Image Credit: x)
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India must strike an equilibrium between providing continued support to their athletes and securing victory as they confront a resurgent West Indies in the fifth and concluding T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, with the series currently deadlocked at 2-2.

While a series triumph would represent an additional achievement for West Indies, given that another batting-favorable pitch is anticipated, the burden of expectation will rest predominantly on the home team.

Will Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar feature in the match?

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is recognized for its level pitch and compact boundaries, though it has not staged an international fixture since October 2024, which may render conditions more challenging to assess. India could introduce Kuldeep Yadav, who was absent from the preceding two encounters, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was included as a contingency following Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury during bowling.

Bhuvneshwar possesses familiarity with the venue from his IPL tenure

Kuldeep's precision during the middle overs may prove advantageous against West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, who lead the series run accumulation with 261 and 221 runs correspondingly. Both Kuldeep and Bhuvneshwar maintain exceptional performance records in this location.

Bengaluru weather update

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating overcast conditions accompanied by isolated to scattered rain or thundershowers, along with alerts for thunderstorms and lightning. Anticipated temperatures will fluctuate between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius.

According to AccuWeather projections, there exists a 71 percent probability of precipitation at 5:00 pm, whereas alternative forecasts indicate probabilities ranging from 53 to 69 percent near the 7:00 pm commencement. Should play proceed, atmospheric humidity approaching 85 percent may introduce dew conditions, complicating the bowling effort during the second innings. The venue maintains a sophisticated drainage infrastructure.

India squad for 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, ​Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak ⁠Varma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar ‌Reddy, ⁠Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar ​Kumar

Also read| IND vs WI 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posts cryptic message after sitting out 4 matches says, 'Still Believing'

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