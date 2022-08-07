IND vs WI 5th T20I: Will rain play spoilsport during India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Florida?

Indian players practice ahead of IND vs WI 4th T20I

After beating West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday, India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, and the Men in Blue will be hoping for a strong finish in the final match of the series as well.

While the hosts will be looking to salvage some pride by winning the fifth T20I, India will try to keep their winning momentum going before they return back home.

Rohit Sharma and Co won the previous fixture comfortably, and there was some rain before the toss on Saturday, so will rain play spoilsport in the fifth T20I as well?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I weather forecast

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Lauderhill city of Florida on August 7 (Sunday) will be 32° Celcius during the day and the same is expected to fall down to 26° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night. There are 51% chances of rain during the day, and the same will fall down to 40% in the night. Humidity will be near about 68% during the day and could rise up to 76% during the night.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I pitch report

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida has seen some decent totals being recorded at the venue. The average first innings total at this venue is 160, while the second innings average total is 124. In total, 13 T20I matches have been played in Florida till date, and the highest total ever recorded at this venue was 245.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh