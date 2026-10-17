IND vs WI 5th T20I: What is the cut-off time for match to start in Bengaluru?

The IND vs WI 5th T20I in Bengaluru faces uncertainty amid rain concerns. What is the cut-off time for the match to begin and how long can officials wait for play to start? Here’s what fans need to know about the match deadline, possible overs reduction and the conditions required for a result.

Rain has put a hold on the series decider between India and West Indies at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. This isn’t just another match—it’s a final showdown with the series tied at 2-2 and both teams hungry to walk away with the trophy.

India looked confident right out of the gate taking the first game in Lucknow by eight wickets. Then, West Indies turned the tables in Ranchi with a record chase of 250 making it clear they weren’t going to back down easily. The third match in Indore was a run-fest that went India’s way putting pressure back on West Indies but the visitors refused to quit. They pulled off a 24-run win after setting a target of 247 and everything came down to this rainy day in Bengaluru.

The weather complications add another layer of tension. As of now, they’ve set a cut-off—if play doesn’t begin by 7:45 PM IST, the match gets shortened and it'll be less than 20 overs per side. There’s one more deadline to watch: 9:41 PM IST. That’s the absolute latest they can start and still squeeze in a 5-over-a-side contest. For those new to T20 rules: both sides need to bat for at least five overs for the result to count. Anything less and the match is declared a no-result.

There’s more riding on this than just this series. India is looking to defend an impressive home record—they haven’t lost a home T20I series since February 2019, the last time being against Australia. The Men in Blue haven’t let any team escape with a series win in their backyard for nearly five years. Oddly enough, the last time they didn’t clinch a home series was in June 2022 against South Africa; the fifth match back then was also spoiled by rain.

West Indies on the other hand have their eyes on history. If they win, it'll be their first-ever T20I series victory on Indian soil. It’s been over two decades since they won any series here with their last triumph coming in the form of a 4-3 ODI win back in 2002. The stakes are high—the rain, the records and the rivalry have all come together for one dramatic finish.

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