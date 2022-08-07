Search icon
IND vs WI 5th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Florida

Know all the details about the 5th T20I match between India vs West Indies on August 7 in Florida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran

Team India bossed the West Indies once again in the 4th T20I taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series on Saturday. Rohit Sharma's men were once again too strong for their Caribbean opponents as they eye yet another victory when the two sides come face to face on Sunday. 

Avesh Khan picked up two wickets, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant also impressed with the bat in the penultimate match of the series.

Having already wrapped up the series, the Men in Blue will look to keep their winning juggernaut going, while West Indies will be seeking some sort of redemption in the fifth and final T20I to salvage some pride. 

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on August 7 (Sunday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

