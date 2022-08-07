Search icon
IND vs WI 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Florida

IND vs WI 5th T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Lauderhill, Florida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Team India

Team India defeated West Indies by 59 runs on Saturday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the T20I series. Avesh Khan and Suryakumar Yadav starred for India as the Men in Blue registered yet another series victory over the Caribbean side. 

Rohit Sharma's men have been extremely clinical in limited-overs formats of late, and they continued their impeccable run against West Indies as well. The two sides come face to face once again in the fifth and final match of their tour of the Caribbean. 

While the hosts will be looking to salvage some pride by winning the fifth T20I, India will try to keep their winning momentum going before they return back home. 

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rovman Powell

All-rounders:  Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda (VC)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 5th T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda (VC), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

