IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on Tv and online?

Shreyas Iyer's squad has taken a commanding 2-1 series advantage following their thrilling 14-run victory in Indore, where Abhishek Sharma's explosive 69-run knock from just 30 deliveries and Arshdeep Singh's impressive three-wicket performance turned the tide of the match.

India aims to clinch the five-match T20 International series when they take on West Indies in the fourth encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The hosts maintain a 2-1 advantage and require just one more win to establish an insurmountable lead, whereas the visitors must secure victory to equalize the series and set up a final match. Both squads have delivered thrilling high-scoring battles, with their batsmen depending on aggressive shot-making and explosive hitting to dominate opposition bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 69 from 30 deliveries enabled India to reach 223 in the third T20I in Indore, where the hosts ultimately claimed victory. Yet West Indies have already shown their prowess in chasing, having successfully pursued India's 249-run target in Ranchi. With Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope among the top run-getters, the visitors will attempt to test India's bowling unit. Hyderabad's favorable batting environment could produce yet another explosive contest.

West Indies must strengthen their bowling display to stop India from securing an unbeatable 3-1 advantage. Their bowlers struggled to restrict Abhishek in Indore, with all-rounder Shamar Springer recognizing that containing the Indian opener to singles and doubles represented a viable defensive tactic once he gained momentum.

The visitors, nonetheless, have demonstrated that their batting firepower can match India's scoring pace. Sherfane Rutherford has accumulated 172 runs across three matches at an impressive strike rate of 189, featuring 12 maximums. Captain Shai Hope has proven equally impactful, amassing 159 runs at a strike rate of 182.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I take place?

The 4th T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 14, 2026.

What time will India vs West Indies 4th T20I begin?

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I on television in India?

The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I online in India?

The T20I series between India and West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.

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