IND vs WI 4th T20I: Central Broward Regional Park pitch, weather report for India vs West Indies in Florida

Team India gear up for IND vs WI 4th T20I

Team India are on the verge of yet another historic series win over West Indies as the two sides come face to face in the fourth T20I of the series on Saturday. While the Men in Blue won the first match by 68 runs, it was the hosts who prevailed in the second fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav led India to a memorable 7-wicket win in the third T20I and now they can take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, should the visitors win on August 6.

The West Indies obviously would like to pick up a win which would then make things interesting in the fifth and final match of the series, but India will try and clinch the series tonight itself.

Rohit Sharma left the field after suffering a backs-spasm and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in the fourth T20I.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I weather forecast

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Lauderhill city of Florida on August 6 (Saturday) will be 32° Celcius during the day and the same is expected to fall down to 26° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night. There are 33% chances of rain during the day, and the same could play spoilsport in the night with a 40% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be near about 67% during the day and could rise up to 75% during the night.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I pitch report

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida has seen some decent totals being recorded at the venue. The average first innings total at this venue is 160, while the second innings average total is 124. In total, 12 T20I matches have been played in Florida till date.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh