IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Warner Park stadium pitch, weather report for India vs West Indies in St Kitts

India will play against hosts West Indies in the 3rd T20I on August 2, 2022, at 9:30 pm IST at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. India and West Indies played two matches against each other in this five-match T20I series so far in which both the teams have won 1 game each.

India started their tour of the Caribbean by winning the ODI series 3-0, although they could easily have lost the first two matches. Thereafter, they beat Nicholas Pooran and Co. by 68 runs at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

However, the hosts rose like a phoenix from the ashes and won the second T20I on Monday by five wickets. With 10 runs needed in the last over, Devon Thomas took Avesh Khan apart and helped West Indies win the match with four balls to spare.

Obed McCoy was the star of the show for the home team after he picked up a six-wicket haul to rattle the star-studded Indian batting. The third T20I, in the meantime, will start at 9:30PM IST and the decision was taken after the second T20I was delayed by two hours.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I weather forecast

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Basseterre city of St Kitts on August 2 (Tuesday) will be 30° Celcius during the day and fall to 26° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I pitch report

Warner Park in St Kitts has been a low-scoring ground in T20Is so far. The highest total at the stadium witnessed so far is 182. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 119 while the 2nd innings total is just 93. The stadium has hosted 10 T20Is so far.