IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul star as Team India beat West Indies by 67 runs to secure a 2-1 series win

Team India cruised to a 67-run win against West Indies in the third and final T20I of three-match series on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

With this victory, the home side also secured the three-match series win 2-1.

West Indies won the toss and decided to send India in to bat first in the series decider match.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma game India a flying start as they ended the powerplay on 72/0.

During the match, Rohit also smashed his 400th international six and became the first Indian cricketer to do so.

Sharma then went on to rain hell on the Windies' bowlers with his bat and helped India cross the 100-run mark after eight overs.

The 32-year-old also secured his 50 in just 22 delivers with his partner, KL Rahul, also bringing up his half-century in the 10th over.

It was Kesrick Williams in the 12th over who finally provided West Indies with a breakthrough and removed Rohit on 71 runs.

Rishabh Pant came in and left instantly after facing just two deliveries and managing to score zero runs as skipper Kieron Pollard picked up his first wicket of the match, reducing India to 138/2.

Skipper Virat Kohli then came and a steady partnership with Rahul and kept the scoreboard ticking at an aggressive pace.

Kohli also played some beautiful shots and brought up his 24th T20I half-century off 21 deliveries.

Sheldon Cottrell brought an end to Rahul's 91-run innings in the 19th over as India hoisted a score of 240/3 from their allotted twenty overs.

Kohli stayed unbeaten on 70 runs off just 29 balls.

On their chase of 241, West Indies got off to a very poor start and lost Brandon King (5) in the second over of the innings.

Just moments later, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar sent Lendl Simmons (7) and Nicholas Pooran (0) back to the pavilion, reducing West Indies to 17/3 inside the first 4 overs.

Skipper Kieron Pollard came in and formed an effective partnership with Shimron Hetmyer for the visitors.

The allrounder duo knitted together a partnership 74 runs for the fourth wicket, before Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over removed Hetmyer for 41 runs.

Just moments after that, Kuldeep struck again Team India and got rid of Jason Holder (8).

Pollard's lone standing knock of 68 runs was then brought to an end but Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 15th over, delivering the final blow on the Windies.

The tourists then kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and as India secured a 67-run win at the end.