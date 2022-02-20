IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer's masterclass helps India score 184, West Indies need 185 to win

After a shaky start, Team India were able to post a huge total of 184 for West Indies in the third T20I. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer combined for a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

India were down to 66/3 at one point in the game, with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed early, but thanks to Suryakumar (65 off 31) and Iyer (35 off 19), India were able to reach the total of 184.

The West Indies will have to score 185 in their respective 20 overs to win the game, risk facing yet another clean sweep in the T20I series.

READ| Ruturaj Gaikwad-Ishan Kishan struggle, netizens unhappy with Indian youngsters' performances

Suryakumar Yadav's blazing half-century and a power-packed knock from Venkatesh Iyer help India post a total of 184/5.



Can West Indies chase this down? #INDvWI | https://t.co/v4n2wgfk91 pic.twitter.com/Hkhpia8cge — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2022

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had won the toss earlier, and he chose to bowl. Team India sent a new opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat. However, despite getting his much-awaited opportunity, Gaikwad was unable to leave a mark and was dismissed for 4 runs.

Shreyas Iyer then came out to partner Kishan, and the pair of them started to build a partnership. They helped the hosts cross the 50-run mark, however, Hayden Walsh Jr saw the back of Iyer on 25 runs, to break their partnership.

Roston Chase got rid of Ishan Kishan in the very next over, who had scored 34 runs in 31 balls. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then tried to re-build for the hosts, but the skipper was bowled by Dominic Drakes to ring the alarm bells for India.

In the previous game, Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer played well, and the duo kept their momentum going in the third game as well. Slowly but steadily Iyer and Suryakumar helped India cross the 150-run mark.

They both played plenty of big shots towards the innings, Suryakumar notched his fourth T20I fifty however he was dismissed on the last ball of India's innings to bring an end to his brilliant knock.