IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket

Team India opener Rohit Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to smash 400 sixes in international cricket during India's third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman for achieving the landmark.

"400 International SIXES for @ImRo45 #TeamIndia," BCCI's tweet read.

Rohit managed to hit his 400th six during his 354th international match (ODI) for the "Men In Blue".

Other than Sharma, only Pakistan's Shahid Afridi and West Indies' Chris Gayle have smashed more maximums in international cricket.

While Gayle has 534 sixes, Afridi is second on the list with 476 sixes.

The Indian vice-captain is also the current record holder for hitting the most number of sixes in international cricket in 2019.

During the match, Rohit played some blockbuster cricket with his bat and scored 71 runs off 34 balls before losing his wicket to a Kesrick Williams delivery.

Kohli also became the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20I cricket on home soil.

India hoisted a score of 240/3 from their allocated 20 overs with KL Rahul (91) and Virat Kohli (70*) also dominating the Windies bowlers on the night.