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IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and online?

Shreyas Iyer's India squad is determined to make a strong comeback in the third T20I of the five-match series against Shai Hope's West Indies team, who impressively secured a six-wicket victory while pursuing India's commanding first-innings total of 249 in the previous encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live on TV and online?
Credit: X/BCCI
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Shreyas Iyer's Indian cricket team is determined to recover and secure victory in the third T20I of the five-match series against Shai Hope's West Indies, who dominated the second match with a commanding six-wicket victory while pursuing India's impressive first-innings total of 249. During the second T20I in Ranchi, the West Indies successfully chased down India's formidable target of 250 with more than an over to spare. The encounter produced a remarkable combined score of 501 runs. Just a fortnight after raising similar concerns, head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterated the challenges bowlers face in high-scoring encounters.

Yet Gambhir, his bowling unit, and their West Indies counterparts are unlikely to find relief in Indore, where batsmen thrive due to short boundaries and batting-friendly pitches. Consequently, the match outcome may hinge on each team's overall execution, with missed opportunities and fielding lapses proving decisive.

During the West Indies' innings, Mayank Yadav's dropped catch of Sherfane Rutherford proved to be a turning point, as the batter went on to accumulate 120 runs off 54 deliveries alongside captain Shai Hope. Mayank failed to hold a straightforward catch at short fine leg when Rutherford had scored just 38 from 18 balls. The Caribbean left-hander subsequently punished India, finishing with 84 off 37 balls, featuring seven sixes and an equal number of boundaries.

Live Streaming Details

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I is on October 11, 2026.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be televised on Star Sports Network in India

How to live stream India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on the JioHotstar.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir

West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Shamar Springer

Also read| 'Bowlers did not execute’: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I

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Viral video: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India, dons his iconic 39-year-old costume admits 'I bought jacket from Chor Bazaar'
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