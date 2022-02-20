IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

Host nation India barring the clumsy fielding in the 2nd clash will look to rectify these mistakes when they will be facing West Indies in the dead-rubber clash. With the Men in Blue releasing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant from the bio-bubble to give them rest, the side could see Shreyas Iyer in and also a place for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third and final clash.

As for the touring side, they could have won the second game, but pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to turn things for the hosts. Fighting knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were not sufficient for the visitors and were short of runs in the powerplay. They are yet to win a game on this tour and are hopeful of winning the 3rd T20I.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 2nd T20I:

When and what time will the third T20I match between India vs West Indies start?

The third T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 20 (Sunday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the third T20I match between India vs West Indies take place?

The third T20I match between India vs West Indies will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the third T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The third T20I match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.